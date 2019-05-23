James Harden, Chris Paul Had 'Verbal Exchange' After Game 6 Loss to Warriors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, talks with teammate Chris Paul as they walk off the court during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Rockets won 130-105. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Tensions reportedly boiled over in the Houston Rockets locker room following another postseason loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James Harden and Chris Paul had multiple "tense moments with one another throughout Game 6, culminating in a verbal back-and-forth postgame that went into the locker room."

Charania noted the "verbal exchange" centered around ball distribution during Houston's final game of the playoffs, but he pointed out "there was something of a clash of styles brewing throughout the Rockets season, with members of the team—most notably Paul—having spirited discussions with Mike D'Antoni about the offense and pushing for more movement."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

