James Harden, Chris Paul Had 'Verbal Exchange' After Game 6 Loss to Warriors

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Tensions reportedly boiled over in the Houston Rockets locker room following another postseason loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James Harden and Chris Paul had multiple "tense moments with one another throughout Game 6, culminating in a verbal back-and-forth postgame that went into the locker room."

Charania noted the "verbal exchange" centered around ball distribution during Houston's final game of the playoffs, but he pointed out "there was something of a clash of styles brewing throughout the Rockets season, with members of the team—most notably Paul—having spirited discussions with Mike D'Antoni about the offense and pushing for more movement."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.