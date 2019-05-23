Tom Herman, Texas Agree to New Contract Through 2023; Worth Reported $13.25M

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

Texas head coach Tom Herman, with arms crossed, waits with his team to take the field for an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The University of Texas and head football coach Tom Herman reached an agreement Thursday on a two-year contract extension through the Longhorns' 2023 season.

Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press reported the two additional years include $13.25 million in guaranteed money.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

