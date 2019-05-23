Tom Herman, Texas Agree to New Contract Through 2023; Worth Reported $13.25M

Tom Herman, Texas Agree to New Contract Through 2023; Worth Reported $13.25MMay 23, 2019
Eric Gay/Associated Press
The University of Texas and head football coach Tom Herman reached an agreement Thursday on a two-year contract extension through the Longhorns' 2023 season.
Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press reported the two additional years include $13.25 million in guaranteed money.
