Report: Mavs 'Satisfied' with Investigation into Kristaps Porzingis Fight Video

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly satisfied with the result of an investigation into Kristaps Porzingis' alleged involvement in a bar fight in his native Latvia on May 12.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News on Thursday, the Mavericks feel Porzingis was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

A source also told Townsend that both of Porzingis' hands are fine after initial reports that he may have broken one of them in the altercation.

TMZ Sports was the first to report on the fight, and it released video showing a bloodied Porzingis (note: may contain language NSFW):

Porzingis visited multiple clubs in Liepaja, Latvia, before he was confronted by a group of people who were reportedly unhappy that he was traded from the New York Knicks to the Mavs.

After Porzingis expressed a desire to be traded in January, New York dealt him along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to Dallas for DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks.

Porzingis missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL suffered during the 2017-18 campaign.

The 23-year-old will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and assuming the Mavericks re-sign him, he will be looked upon to bring them back to prominence in the Western Conference alongside Rookie of the Year front-runner Luka Doncic.