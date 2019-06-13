Manchester United Schedule 2019-20: Premier League Fixtures Released

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United will kick off their 2019-20 Premier League season at home to Chelsea on August 11.

The schedule was announced by the Premier League on Thursday.

United will then face Wolverhampton Wanderers away, while the final match of the season sees them take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

On Boxing Day, United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Here's the complete schedule, followed by a look at the dates of some of their key clashes throughout the season.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

December 7 (A), March 7 (H)

Last season was far from ideal for Manchester United fans.

Not only did they finish sixth after a disappointing campaign, but they also saw local rivals Manchester City win a domestic treble—an unprecedented feat in the English men's game.

The Sky Blues finished 32 points ahead of the Red Devils, increasing the gap from 19 points the season before.

United have beaten City just three times in the league since 2012, reflecting their rivals' recent superiority.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 at Old Trafford and 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in last season's games.

It's unlikely United will finish above City next season, but they will hope to at least take some points off them this time around.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

October 19 (H), January 18 (A)

To make matters worse for United last season, the team that came closest to rivalling City was Liverpool, perhaps the only club they care less for than their Manchester rivals.

The Reds also won the UEFA Champions League, which only further demonstrated how far they have come under manager Jurgen Klopp while United have gone in the opposite direction in recent years.

A 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in mid-December was the final straw for former United boss Jose Mourinho last season, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment.

However, the two sides have been relatively evenly matched in recent years, with five draws in their past seven meetings in all competitions.

While United may not wish to hand City any advantages in the title race, they will be desperate to disrupt Liverpool's challenge if the Reds put together a similar campaign to last season.