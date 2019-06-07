The Undertaker Beats Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday in what was the first one-on-one meeting of their illustrious careers.

Taker prevailed in a clunky match that saw Goldberg get busted open early on and then fail to complete a Jackhammer in the latter stages. The Undertaker ultimately won with a shaky chokeslam.

While the match itself left something to be desired, The Undertaker and Goldberg excited the fans with their pre-match stare-down:

When both Goldberg and The Undertaker were announced for the pay-per-view, there was some buzz within the WWE Universe regarding whether the two legends might face off in a dream match that had long been talked about in wrestling circles.

The Deadman has been one of WWE's greatest representatives for nearly 30 years, while Goldberg was the face of WCW during a time when the two companies were waging war every Monday night.

While Goldberg has enjoyed a couple of stints in WWE and faced some of the biggest stars in the history of the business, The Undertaker was not on that list until Friday.

Until recently, it seemed Goldberg was done as an in-ring performer. He last competed at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar in 2017, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

Although the 52-year-old never officially shut the door on his career, there was no opening for him to return until the recent trend of legends and part-time Superstars competing in Saudi Arabia.

With the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane and others competing in the country last year, the path was clear for Goldberg to come back and make his presence felt.

There were also some questions about whether The Undertaker's in-ring career was over, especially when he did not appear at WrestleMania 35 in April. He did show up the following night on Raw, though, and attacked Elias during a musical performance.

Since The Phenom, 54, worked both Saudi Arabia shows in 2018, he was an ideal fit for Super ShowDown, and WWE went back to the well that has paid dividends so many times over the years.

There wasn't a great deal of excitement surrounding the actual in-ring work between Goldberg and The Undertaker given their age, but the legendary Superstars delivered in terms of their entrances and providing a feeling of pageantry.

The Undertaker came away with a victory, but the match was less about who won and more about creating a memorable experience.

It seems unlikely Goldberg or The Undertaker will appear on WWE programming with any type of regularity moving forward, but for as long as the company continues to hold shows in Saudi Arabia, they could continue to wrestle on a part-time basis.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).