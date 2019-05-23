TMZ: Police Investigating Dennis Rodman for Allegedly Slapping a Man in Florida

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is under investigation for allegedly slapping a man at his birthday party last week.

According to TMZ Sports, 30-year-old Jeff Soulouque alleges that Rodman "unprovokedly turned around and smacked him" in the face on May 17 at Buddha Sky Bar in Delray Beach, Florida.

Soulouque said the 58-year-old Rodman then apologized immediately and invited him out to dinner the following night, but Soulouque filed a police report the following day after he was diagnosed with a left corneal abrasion.

Rodman's attorney, Lorne Berkeley, denied the assault occurred on his client's behalf:

"I've spoken with people who were with Dennis the entire night of the alleged incident at Buddha Sky Bar. No one saw any such incident occur and Dennis was sober the entire night. Currently the matter is in its preliminary stages but we fully expect after a thorough investigation that no such incident will be substantiated. Dennis denies any such incident occurred."

However, a witness corroborated Soulouque's account and said they "saw Rodman turn around and open hand smack Soulouque two times."

Police are reportedly searching for video from the party to see if Rodman should be charged with battery.