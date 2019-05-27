WWE Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar's Monumental Announcement and More for May 27

Credit: WWE.com

The eyes of the wrestling world will shift back to WWE Monday night on Raw as the premier company looks to build momentum for itself ahead of its controversial upcoming Super ShowDown special on June 7.

Headlining the show? The returning Brock Lesnar, who will make a massive announcement that not only affects his own personal future but that of the universal champion, Seth Rollins, as well.

Speaking of champions, uncertainty surrounds the Raw Women's Championship and Becky Lynch, whose next challenger should be revealed sooner than later. Perhaps as soon as Monday's episode.

Throw in an announcement regarding the status of the United States Championship, currently held by Rey Mysterio, and you have the potential for an explosive USA Network broadcast.

The Beast Picks His Prey

A week ago, Lesnar teased cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, won under controversial circumstances, on both WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Universal champion Seth Rollins.

Monday night, after much speculation, he will announce whom he will cash in his championship opportunity against.

After Dolph Ziggler attacked Kingston on last week's SmackDown and revealed he will challenge for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia, it sure seems like Rollins is the obvious target.

And that is unfortunate.

WWE had the opportunity to drag this out, to create a sense of intrigue. Instead, it used one of its most popular gimmicks to set up an uninteresting WrestleMania rematch between Rollins and Lesnar at a Saudi show that fans have become increasingly disenfranchised with.

The foregone conclusion should be confirmed on Monday.

Becky Lynch's Future Becomes Clearer

The next challenger to Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship should become crystal clear after Monday's Raw, though booking suggests her next foe will be the same as her last.

Lacey Evans does not appear to be going anywhere. She interfered in last week's A Moment of Bliss and bailed on her tag team partners, The IIconics, preserving her win-loss record and setting herself up for another shot at The Man's title.

Like it or not, there is no other heel established enough at this point to step up to Lynch, outside of Bliss. And she cannot seem to be cleared long enough to have more than one match at a time.

Evans is over. She is growing and evolving as a worker and is the right choice to continue her championship pursuit.

The United States Championship Turmoil

Rey Mysterio suffered an injury at Money in the Bank, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, and his status as United States champion is up in the air.

The title situation will be addressed Monday on Raw, and if history is any indication, expect The Master of the 619 to hand over the title and a tournament/multi-man match to be announced to crown the new titleholder.

Do not be surprised if a guy like Bobby Lashley or Baron Corbin capitalizes on the opportunity and captures the gold. Or if Samoa Joe reclaims his crown for the next babyface to try to take.

I'm looking at you, Ricochet.