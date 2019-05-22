Raiders News: QB Landry Jones Cut Amid Backup Competition with Mike Glennon

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders announced the release of backup quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday.

Jones, 30, was battling with Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman for the backup role behind starter Derek Carr this offseason.

Jones was cut to make room on the roster for newly signed tight end Erik Swoope.

The veteran quarterback spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers as Ben Roethlisberger's backup. He threw for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 18 career games.

Last year he was signed to be a backup quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he was released in November, lasting with the team for one month. He didn't appear in any contests. The Raiders then signed him this offseason in March.

That Jones couldn't beat out Peterman for a reserve role isn't a great sign for his NFL future. Peterman is just 25, so perhaps the Raiders feel he still has potential as a reclamation project and are comfortable rostering him as a third-stringer.

But he has thrown for 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight career games, completing just 52.3 percent of his passes. On the field, he's struggled immensely, but the Raiders clearly feel more comfortable attempting to develop Peterman than they do rostering Jones.