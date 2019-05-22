Bengals OG Alex Redmond Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Alex Redmond #62 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up for a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The NFL suspended Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Alex Redmond for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Katherine Terrell.

After starting 15 games for the Bengals in 2018, Redmond signed a one-year, $645,000 deal with the team earlier this offseason.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

