Bengals OG Alex Redmond Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

The NFL suspended Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Alex Redmond for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Katherine Terrell.

After starting 15 games for the Bengals in 2018, Redmond signed a one-year, $645,000 deal with the team earlier this offseason.

