Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on Talking to Media: 'Not Going to Be an Assh--e'May 22, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Wednesday he'll make himself available to the media every day throughout the 2019 NFL season.
"I'm not going to be an assh--e," he told reporters.
Smith-Schuster has made a concerted effort to differentiate himself from longtime Steelers No. 1 receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March.
In October, Brown said he often spoke with Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger about their stance of the media playing a role in trying to stir about issues between them.
"Me and Ben laugh about you guys, creating drama, writing about us," he said. "Trying to create adversity and distractions. We actually text about it, laughing, communicate a lot on text message about you guys."
Meanwhile, the apparent feud between the Steelers' top 2018 targets amplified in April when Brown replied to a post about Smith-Schuster being listed as the team's MVP:
AB @AB84
Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
Smith-Schuster replied just over an hour later:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh
Now the question is whether Brown will reply to the latest apparent jab.
