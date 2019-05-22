Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on Talking to Media: 'Not Going to Be an Assh--e'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) taks with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Wednesday he'll make himself available to the media every day throughout the 2019 NFL season.

"I'm not going to be an assh--e," he told reporters.

Smith-Schuster has made a concerted effort to differentiate himself from longtime Steelers No. 1 receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March.

In October, Brown said he often spoke with Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger about their stance of the media playing a role in trying to stir about issues between them.

"Me and Ben laugh about you guys, creating drama, writing about us," he said. "Trying to create adversity and distractions. We actually text about it, laughing, communicate a lot on text message about you guys."

Meanwhile, the apparent feud between the Steelers' top 2018 targets amplified in April when Brown replied to a post about Smith-Schuster being listed as the team's MVP:

Smith-Schuster replied just over an hour later:

Now the question is whether Brown will reply to the latest apparent jab.   

