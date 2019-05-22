Look: The Office's John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer Support Rival Stanley Cup Teams

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

Actress Jenna Fischer, left, and actor John Krasinski arrive at the NBC Universal 2011 Winter Press Tour party in Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Dan Steinberg/Associated Press

There's discord in the Halpert household. 

The actors who played Jim and Pam in The OfficeJohn Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, are both hockey fans. But it turns out that Krasinski is rooting for the Boston Bruins, while Fischer supports the St. Louis Blues—and those two teams happen to be facing off in the Stanley Cup Final. 

This is awkward.

Will Krasinski put all of Fischer's favorite Blues trinkets in Jell-O? Will Fischer respond by marrying Roy instead? Or maybe that boom operator, Brian, from when The Office decided to break its own fourth wall?

Whew, this could get rough.  

