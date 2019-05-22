WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of second-round draft pick DK Metcalf on Wednesday.

The 6'3", 228-pound wideout from Ole Miss caught 26 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns in seven games last season. A mid-October neck injury versus Arkansas forced him to miss the rest of the year.

Seattle has now signed 10 of its 11 draft picks, with the lone exception being Utah linebacker and third-round pick Cody Barton. TCU defensive end L.J. Collier, the Seahawks' top choice, signed on Tuesday.

Metcalf gained notoriety after a stellar NFL Scouting Combine performance: He benched 225 pounds an eye-popping 27 times and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash.

The former stat tied him for first with Arizona State wideout N'Keal Harry in their position group, and the 40 time placed him in third with Georgia pass-catcher Mecole Hardman.

Metcalf should have every opportunity to start in Seattle immediately after the team cut wideout Doug Baldwin with a failed physical designation, which ended the undrafted free agent's stellar eight-year career.

Hawks wideout Tyler Lockett is clearly the team's No. 1 wide receiver and presumed target leader, but Metcalf could be No. 2 when the season ends. He joins a Seahawk wideout group that includes David Moore, Jaron Brown and rookie Gary Jennings.

At the very least, Metcalf and the Seahawks have seemingly gotten off to a great start ever since his combine interview:

Head coach Pete Carroll and Metcalf have clearly gotten off on the right foot, at least, based on that video and their draft-day call:

Metcalf has also received rave reviews. Gregg Bell of the News Tribune called the wideout the "star of rookie minicamp," and quarterback Russell Wilson called his new teammate a "freak of nature."

Seattle opens the regular season on Sun., Sept. 8 at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals.