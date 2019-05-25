Early Predictions for Most Surprising NFL Veteran Cuts

0 of 9

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

On and beyond June 1, dead money owed to released NFL players can be split between the next two seasons. And on or before Aug. 31, NFL rosters must be reduced from a maximum of 90 to no more than 53 players.

A lot of talented professional football players will be released during that three-month period, and most of those cuts will come in the eleventh hour.

Some surprises are bound to emerge. Every year, veterans who seem relatively safe and worthy of a roster spot become cap casualties or simply find themselves out of work through some combination of poor fit, increased competition, injuries and age. Recent examples include running backs Ronnie Hillman and Justin Forsett in 2016, guard Josh Sitton that same year, safety T.J. Ward in 2017 and defensive end Brian Robison last offseason.

Which names might jump off the cut list this summer? Here are nine vets to keep an eye on.