Raiders Rumors: Ex-Colts TE Erik Swoope Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have signed former Indianapolis Colts tight end Erik Swoope to a one-year contract Tuesday evening, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A vacancy at tight end was created for the Raiders when Jared Cook left in free agency and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Swoope spent most of his five NFL seasons in Indianapolis after going undrafted out of Miami. His best season came in 2016, appearing in 16 games (four starts) and recording 15 receptions for 297 yards and a touchdown.

