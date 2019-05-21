Raiders Rumors: Ex-Colts TE Erik Swoope Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Raiders Rumors: Ex-Colts TE Erik Swoope Agrees to 1-Year ContractMay 22, 2019
The Oakland Raiders have signed former Indianapolis Colts tight end Erik Swoope to a one-year contract Tuesday evening, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
A vacancy at tight end was created for the Raiders when Jared Cook left in free agency and signed with the New Orleans Saints.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Jon Gruden on TE Jared Cook: “It’s sickening to think we lost that guy. ...Darren Waller is very interesting. We’re going to give him a chance of a lifetime.” Raiders expected to draft a tight end next month.
Swoope spent most of his five NFL seasons in Indianapolis after going undrafted out of Miami. His best season came in 2016, appearing in 16 games (four starts) and recording 15 receptions for 297 yards and a touchdown.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
