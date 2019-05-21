Rich Kleiman: Kevin Durant '100 Percent Undecided' on Future Amid Knicks Rumors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The manager of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant refuted the notion the 10-time All-Star has already made up his mind regarding his next step should he opt out of his contract this summer.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival, Rich Kleiman said Durant is "100 percent undecided" about his future beyond the 2018-19 season.

Almost everybody expects Durant to decline his $31.5 million player option for 2019-20 because it makes little sense to opt in even if he intends to return to the Warriors.

While the free-agent moratorium doesn't open for more than a month, the general perception is that Durant has his sights set on the New York Knicks.

According to Newsday's Steve Popper, there were "anonymous whispers" among team executives at the NBA Draft Combine about whether the Knicks already had a handshake deal in place with Durant.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported May 11 that Durant would be headed to the Big Apple with Kyrie Irving, who can also opt out of his contract.

That followed a report by ESPN.com's Ian Begley, who wrote in April, "It's easier to find street parking in Manhattan than it is to find an NBA executive, player or coach who doesn't think Durant is going to sign with the Knicks in July."

The Warriors and Knicks appear to be among the few teams with shots of signing Durant. During an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Durant and Irving could look at the Brooklyn Nets as well (h/t NetsDaily's Anthony Puccio).