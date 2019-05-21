Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Allegedly the Victim of $1.5M Extortion Attempt

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans takes a moment during warm-up before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

A New Orleans man was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Per a federal affidavit reviewed by Travers Mackel of WDSU News, Geourvon Sears, who is described as a "distant relative" of Mathieu, threatened the former Pro Bowler via phone and text message, telling him he would "go to the media with allegations of sexual misconduct" if he didn't receive a payment of $1.5 million.

Mackel noted Sears allegedly contacted Mathieu multiple times over the past month, starting on April 20, and demanded financial payments. He initially demanded $1.5 million, but in a separate text message he allegedly wrote he wanted "$5 million by Friday, I'm done talking, emailing TMZ now."

Court records also showed Sears allegedly threatened members of Mathieu's family, telling them, "I want $1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill all you all."

Sears was released from police custody after posting bond. 

Mathieu is entering his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing a three-year deal in March. The 27-year-old previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans

 

