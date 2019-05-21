Video: Watch Aaron Rodgers Explain Why He Hated 'Game of Thrones' Ending

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Game of Thrones fans weren't the only ones disappointed with Sunday's series finale.

Aaron Rodgers, who moonlights as a Green Bay Packers quarterback when he isn't making cameo appearances on the hit HBO show, had a lot to say about Bran being named king:

There's been plenty of criticism of the eighth season, including complaints about the writing and pacing.

Some argued Bran didn't have the best story, let alone much of a claim to the throne. Especially after not appearing through the entirety of the fifth season. Rodgers pointed out the youngest Stark sibling even said a few weeks ago that he didn't want to be king.

It's a shame that Rodgers didn't make showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss aware of his opinions when he was an extra on the series. If he had, perhaps fans of the show, including Rodgers, would have been happier with the final season and finale.