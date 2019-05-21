Storm's Sue Bird to Undergo Knee Surgery, Has No Timeline for Return

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird in action against the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Storm announced Tuesday superstar point guard Sue Bird will undergo surgery on her left knee to remove a loose body and will be out indefinitely.

The Storm noted Bird's surgery will be performed in Connecticut "in the near future."

Arielle Chambers of High-Post Hoops and Percy Allen of the Seattle Times first reported the news. 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

