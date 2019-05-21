Storm's Sue Bird to Undergo Knee Surgery, Has No Timeline for Return

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Storm announced Tuesday superstar point guard Sue Bird will undergo surgery on her left knee to remove a loose body and will be out indefinitely.

The Storm noted Bird's surgery will be performed in Connecticut "in the near future."

Arielle Chambers of High-Post Hoops and Percy Allen of the Seattle Times first reported the news.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.