Blues Fan Scott Berry Will Win $100K on $400 Bet If STL Wins Stanley Cup

The St. Louis Blues have never hoisted Lord Stanley in their 52-year history, but that didn't stop fan Scott Berry from putting a good amount of money on his favorite team.

Now, it's on the verge of paying off in a big way.

According to ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes, Berry was in Las Vegas in January when he decided to make a couple of wagers at a Caesars sportsbook.

"I bet with the heart on this one," Berry told Fawkes. "Before I hit my flight, I decided that had I been here gambling I probably would've lost around $500, so I pulled that out of the bank account. My max withdrawal was $500, so that was all I could take out. I put $100 on the Cardinals at 15-1 and dumped the rest on the Blues."

The Blues held 250-1 odds at the time, so he is now five wins from a $100,000 payday.

When he placed the bet, though, there was no guarantee the squad would even make the postseason. As of Jan. 21, St. Louis was 21-22-5...and then it won a franchise-record 11 games in a row.

"Preseason, I knew they had a good squad," Berry told Fawkes. "But I'm no pro. My brother and father are a little more risk-adverse than I am. They probably thought I was an idiot."

St. Louis (45-28-9, 99 points) finished fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season. The Blues have since taken down the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars in the playoffs and hold a 3-2 series lead over the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final.

As a result, they are on the verge of their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1970.