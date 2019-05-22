Kevin Durant Net Worth: Breaking Down His Salary, Shoe Contract and More

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has developed into one of the best players in the NBA, but his pursuit of excellence isn't limited to the hardwood.

The Golden State Warriors star is also a forward-looking businessman who has created an investment property called the Durant Company. That brand includes his media arm, Thirty Five Media, and his charitable foundation.

While KD has won a pair of Finals MVP awards, a regular-season MVP and has 10 All-Star nods, his off-the-court accomplishments away are noteworthy, too.

Net Worth and Contract

Celebrity Net Worth currently lists Durant's net worth at $170 million. According to HoopsHype, the Warriors are paying Durant $30 million this season. He holds a $31.5 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign but is expected to decline it and become a free agent.

When he does so, he's going to get paid.

Since he joined Golden State in 2016, Durant has taken multiple below-value contracts to help the franchise stack its roster. But this offseason, he's focused on landing a hefty deal.

"I am thinking about the money I'm going to get," he said, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "I never got the (massive) deal. I've just seen a bunch of dudes around the league making so much money—and I'm happy for them. But I know I deserve that, too. That's the only thing I'm probably thinking about, to be honest."

Golden State can give Durant a five-year deal worth an estimated $221.3 million, while other NBA teams can only offer four years and $164 million.

Endorsement Deals

With great athletic power comes great opportunity.

Durant has landed a wide variety of endorsements, most notably a shoe contract from Nike. According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Durant signed a 10-year deal in 2014 that "has the potential to reach $300 million and includes a $50 million retirement package."

Nike initially signed the University of Texas product to a seven-year pact worth at least $60 million, per Zillgitt, so Durant has appeared in many advertisements for the brand since he entered the NBA in 2007.

His portfolio has since expanded to include Alaska Airlines and Google. Durant has also appeared in commercials for Gatorade, Sonic Drive-In, Beats by Dre, Skullcandy and Sprint, among others.

Durant has also turned endorsements into branded content deals for Thirty Five Media. In addition to Nike and Alaska Airlines, American Family Insurance has been a presenting sponsor.

As a result, Durant is becoming less of a spokesman and more of a partner.

"The way in which Kevin interacted with a brand in the past is not the way he would do it now," business partner Rich Kleiman told Tim Peterson of Digiday. "Now it's about finding companies he can work with for the next 15 to 20 years."

Business Pursuits and Philanthropy

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Durant has invested in "some 50 companies" through Thirty Five Ventures. Notable brands include delivery service Postmates, investment app Acorns, transportation rental company Lime and audio company Master & Dynamic.

Durant's partnership with Master & Dynamic features a special edition "Studio 35" colorway within a series of the company's noise-cancelling headphones, per Rachel England of Engadget.

His successes have translated to community good as well.

The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation partnered with College Track in his hometown of Prince George's County, Maryland. And in 2019, the foundation announced the opening of The Durant Center, which will provide resources for students.

"This is incredible, man," said Durant, per Kent Babb of the Washington Post. "To have this as a kind of staple and my family's name on it and it's doing so much for kids, man, it's one of the greatest accomplishments so far in my career."

In 2018, Durant donated $3 million to basketball and sports leadership programs at his alma mater, the University of Texas, per Shelburne.

