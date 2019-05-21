Carson Wentz Full Participant at Eagles OTAs After Recovering from Back Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is back.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the team's starting quarterback was a full participant at the team's organized team activities on Tuesday, according to Dave Spadaro of the team's website.

"Carson has no limitations," Pederson said, per Spadaro. "I'm not going to hold him back."

Wentz, 26, appeared in just 11 games last season after his recovery from a torn ACL in the 2017 season kept him out for the first two games and a back injury ended his campaign prematurely, the second straight year he saw his season cut short.

He threw for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions when he was on the field, completing 69.6 percent of his passes, but the Eagles went just 5-6 in his starts. Under Foles, meanwhile, the team went 4-1 and also won their Wild Card Round matchup against the Chicago Bears before losing to the New Orleans Saints a week later.

There's little doubt that Wentz has top-end talent. His combination of size, arm strength and athleticism makes him one of the more exciting quarterbacks to watch, as he's able to often elude defenders and extend plays. But that has also left him open to taking big hits, and it changed the rhythm of the team's offense last season.

Under Foles, the ball often came out quickly, and he very rarely took sacks. Foles was willing to take a shorter completion in exchange for remaining upright. Wentz is more likely to create a big play with his ability to escape the pocket and find an open receiver down the field, but he's also proven more likely to take a drive-killing sack. 

Keeping him healthy is vital for the Eagles, both because Foles is now in Jacksonville and because Wentz's ceiling remains incredibly high. The Eagles have built a Super Bowl contender around Wentz, though it's a moot point if he's unable to finish the season. 

