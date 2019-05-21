WWE 24/7 Title Is Pathetic Attempt to Jump-Start Raw, SmackDown Ratings

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE legend Mick Foley was brought to Monday's episode of Raw to introduce the new 24/7 Championship, but it remains unclear if he knew he would be part of a segment that wreaked of desperation.

Whether Foley knew it or not, introducing a new title is a pathetic attempt to jump-start television ratings.

Raw and SmackDown Live ratings have been abysmal at best, with F4WOnline.com reporting the blue brand's May 14 episode had its lowest audience total since the 2016 brand split. On the Raw side, the show has hit non-holiday record lows and been dreadful at best to watch.

Not only does adding the 11th championship to WWE's already oversaturated stable of titles further dilute the prestige of winning, but it also continues to devalue what it means to be a champion within the company.

While winning gold in wrestling used to be a significant accomplishment, the 24/7 title feels like nothing more than a publicity stunt being used to persuade fans back to Raw and SmackDown.

The problem is WWE has a hard enough time building its WWE and universal champions properly. Now the creative team that struggles mightily to develop characters and stories on a week-to-week basis will be tasked with creating a title from scratch through weekly segments on multiple shows.

With WWE's recent history of producing lackluster content, the 24/7 belt is doomed to become another Women's Tag Team Championship: ignored and forgotten. At least the Cruiserweight Championship is defended on pay-per-views and held in high regard on 205 Live.

WWE Creative has been openly criticized in the past for its inability to tell stories or build characters, and now it will be expected to craft entertaining ideas every week for the new title. No matter how lousy TV ratings are, the 24/7 Championship isn't the answer to the company's problems.

At least with the former Hardcore Championship, it came at a time when wrestling fans were clamoring for violent battles and blood-soaked brawls. Today, the new belt will be a novelty act.

When the nostalgia pop goes away and the allure wears off in a few weeks, this will be just another forgettable title WWE doesn't need.

Instead of trying to be serious and booking the 24/7 Championship like the old Hardcore Championship, WWE should take a few tips from the Japanese promotion DDT and their Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. Have the 24/7 title be lighthearted and fun, and at least then it will entertain the fans who are already tuning in to Raw and SmackDown religiously.

With that said, few wrestling fans will be tuning into the weekly shows just to catch a glimpse of a title belt. Add in the fact that the championship continues to muddy the waters of the brand split, and the company is continuing to address the symptoms of the TV ratings problems and not the actual root cause, which is a terrible creative decision on a week-to-week basis.

With all of the jobbers on Raw simply running around looking to the 24/7 Championship and R-Truth likely taking it to SmackDown to do the same, the novelty of the new title is almost worn off already.

All that's left is a third-tier title fans simply don't care about.

