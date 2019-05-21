Toni Kroos on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid Rumours: 'I Couldn't Afford Him'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Toni Kroos joked he "couldn't afford" to sign Kylian Mbappe when asked about the Paris Saint-Germain forward at the signing of his own new Real Madrid contract.

Real have been linked with a €280 million (£246 million) move for the French forward, per France Football (h/t Sport). And their interest was likely piqued at the weekend when Mbappe hinted it might be time for him to move on from PSG:

Per Marca, when Kroos was asked if he would like to see the 20-year-old move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the German midfielder said: "I like him as a player, but this question isn't for me. I can't buy him. I have a good contract, but I couldn't afford him."

He also added he "always wanted to continue at Real Madrid" despite their poor 2018-19 season.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Los Blancos had three managers in the campaign, came a distant third in La Liga, and crashed out early in the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

The summer is set to be a time of great change for the Madrid giants, and a crucial aim is to add more goals to the squad. Real averaged under 1.7 goals per game in La Liga in 2018-19. Over the previous nine seasons, when Cristiano Ronaldo was at the club, that average was at 2.8.

Ronaldo's departure to Juventus last summer has had a big impact, and Real did not sign anyone to replace him. Those expected to step up in his absence, notably Gareth Bale, have not done so.

Bale looks set for the exit door at the Bernabeu this summer, and Real appear to be on the verge of signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has also been widely linked with Real:

But Mbappe would arguably be the best signing Real could possibly make in their bid to replace Ronaldo.

He is already a superstar, and the France international has eclipsed Neymar as PSG's best player, netting 32 goals in Ligue 1 this season with one game still to play.

That is the kind of return Real need, and they have been given some hope by Mbappe's recent comments, although PSG will not let him go easily and said they expect him to remain at the club next term.