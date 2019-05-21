Toni Kroos on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid Rumours: 'I Couldn't Afford Him'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe delivers a speech after receiving the best hope player award, on May 19, 2019 in Paris, during the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Toni Kroos joked he "couldn't afford" to sign Kylian Mbappe when asked about the Paris Saint-Germain forward at the signing of his own new Real Madrid contract.

Real have been linked with a €280 million (£246 million) move for the French forward, per France Football (h/t Sport). And their interest was likely piqued at the weekend when Mbappe hinted it might be time for him to move on from PSG:

Per Marca, when Kroos was asked if he would like to see the 20-year-old move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the German midfielder said: "I like him as a player, but this question isn't for me. I can't buy him. I have a good contract, but I couldn't afford him."

He also added he "always wanted to continue at Real Madrid" despite their poor 2018-19 season.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - MAY 12: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Anoeta on May 12, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Los Blancos had three managers in the campaign, came a distant third in La Liga, and crashed out early in the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

The summer is set to be a time of great change for the Madrid giants, and a crucial aim is to add more goals to the squad. Real averaged under 1.7 goals per game in La Liga in 2018-19. Over the previous nine seasons, when Cristiano Ronaldo was at the club, that average was at 2.8.

Ronaldo's departure to Juventus last summer has had a big impact, and Real did not sign anyone to replace him. Those expected to step up in his absence, notably Gareth Bale, have not done so.

Bale looks set for the exit door at the Bernabeu this summer, and Real appear to be on the verge of signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has also been widely linked with Real:

But Mbappe would arguably be the best signing Real could possibly make in their bid to replace Ronaldo.

He is already a superstar, and the France international has eclipsed Neymar as PSG's best player, netting 32 goals in Ligue 1 this season with one game still to play.

That is the kind of return Real need, and they have been given some hope by Mbappe's recent comments, although PSG will not let him go easily and said they expect him to remain at the club next term. 

Related

    MARCA Survey: Several Real Madrid Players Given a 'Fail'

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    MARCA Survey: Several Real Madrid Players Given a 'Fail'

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Arsenal's Mkhitaryan Misses UEL Final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal's Mkhitaryan Misses UEL Final

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Twitter Couldn't Believe City Dropped the Trophy

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Twitter Couldn't Believe City Dropped the Trophy

    Twitter
    via Twitter

    Fans Mock Barca Over 'Messi Reliance' Tweet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fans Mock Barca Over 'Messi Reliance' Tweet

    via Mail Online