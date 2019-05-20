Future NFL HOFer Champ Bailey to Be Inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey watches from the sidelines during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver. Bailey isn't going to pull a Ray Lewis and inspire his team down the stretch and into the playoffs by declaring this is his last hurrah. Asked if he's thinking about retirement after his most trying season, one in which he's missed 11 games with a nagging foot injury, the Denver Broncos' 35-year-old cornerback laughed.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have missed the playoffs the last three seasons, but fans will at least have the opportunity to celebrate the glory days of one of the franchise's iconic players this year.

On Monday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the AFC West team named cornerback Champ Bailey as the 33rd member of the Broncos Ring of Fame. Denver will celebrate the recognition in October.

"It comes as no surprise that Champ has been voted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in his first year of eligibility," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "Not only did he make so many incredible plays as a Bronco, but the consistency and leadership he brought to this organization for 10 seasons as a perennial All-Pro was second-to-none."

Denver acquired Bailey via trade from Washington in 2004, and the No. 7 overall draft pick in 1999 made eight Pro Bowls in 10 years with the franchise. The Georgia product also helped lead the Broncos to the playoffs five times and finished with 34 interceptions in Orange and Blue.

Ten of those picks came when the shutdown corner led the league in interceptions in 2006 while being consistently asked to defend the opponent's best receiver.

Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. The 40-year-old was included as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 in his first year of eligibility.

