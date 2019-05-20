Knicks Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Wants to Be Traded, Plans to Sign with New Agent

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina has switched representation, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

Ntilikina moved on from Creative Arts Agency (CAA) and will sign with Bouna Ndiaye, a French agent who works with NBA players from his native country.

The decision comes as Ntilikina may get a change of scenery. Bondy reported the 20-year-old "is on the trading block and desires a relocation."

The eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ntilikina has struggled in his first two years with the Knicks. He's averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.

One could argue Ntilikina was set up to fail in New York. He was widely viewed as a good point guard to run the triangle offense—the Knicks' strategy of choice under team president Phil Jackson. Then the team parted ways with Jackson less than a week after selecting Ntilikina in the draft.

The 2018-19 season couldn't have gone much worse for the French international. He got some tough love from head coach David Fizdale, battled a groin injury that eventually ended his season and saw the Knicks acquire another young guard, Dennis Smith Jr., as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Ntilikina's desire for a trade isn't surprising, but the Knicks may struggle to find a suitor unless they're willing to give him up and get little in return. Few teams are looking to add a point guard who can't shoot the three-pointer and saw his defensive rating climb from 104.1 to 110.1, per NBA.com.

Ntilikina's trade value might be limited to that of salary filler if the Knicks want to pursue a marquee star such as Anthony Davis.