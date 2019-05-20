Patriots News: DT Danny Shelton Signs New Contract with New England

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) watches from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced Monday they have re-signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton. 

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe broke down what it means for New England and Shelton:

The big tackle in the Super Bowl came against Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson when Shelton swam through the line and stopped his opponent in the backfield for a three-yard loss. The tackle earned him the league's Way to Play award for the week.

Shelton appeared in 13 regular-season games and two playoff games last season after being traded from the Cleveland Browns in the previous offseason.

Meanwhile, the run defense was a key part of the Patriots' success in Super Bowl LIII as the Rams were held to just 62 rushing yards on 18 attempts. 

Re-signing Shelton allows for some continuity on the defensive line with Trey Flowers, Malcom Butler and Adrian Clayborn leaving in free agency.

The 25-year-old also has plenty of upside as a former first-round pick from the 2015 draft. He started 44 games in his first three years with the Browns and still made an impact in 2018 even with a smaller role with the Patriots.

With more playing time, Shelton has a chance to have an even bigger showing in 2019.

Related

    Gase Downplays Power Struggle with Maccagnan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gase Downplays Power Struggle with Maccagnan

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Had Some of the Best Moves of the Offseason

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pats Had Some of the Best Moves of the Offseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, NFLPA Announce Mental Health Initiative

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL, NFLPA Announce Mental Health Initiative

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Tweets Out ‘Two Face’

    Was Antonio Brown taking a shot at his former QB after Big Ben’s apology earlier today?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Tweets Out ‘Two Face’

    Was Antonio Brown taking a shot at his former QB after Big Ben’s apology earlier today?

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report