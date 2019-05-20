Patriots News: DT Danny Shelton Signs New Contract with New England

Patriots News: DT Danny Shelton Signs New Contract with New EnglandMay 20, 2019
The New England Patriots announced Monday they have re-signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton.
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe broke down what it means for New England and Shelton:
Ben Volin @BenVolin
DT Danny Shelton is back. Played in 31 percent of snaps last year for the Patriots. Didn't do much for most of the season, but did have a big tackle in the Super Bowl. Betting he has to win a roster spot
The big tackle in the Super Bowl came against Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson when Shelton swam through the line and stopped his opponent in the backfield for a three-yard loss. The tackle earned him the league's Way to Play award for the week.
Shelton appeared in 13 regular-season games and two playoff games last season after being traded from the Cleveland Browns in the previous offseason.
Meanwhile, the run defense was a key part of the Patriots' success in Super Bowl LIII as the Rams were held to just 62 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
Re-signing Shelton allows for some continuity on the defensive line with Trey Flowers, Malcom Butler and Adrian Clayborn leaving in free agency.
The 25-year-old also has plenty of upside as a former first-round pick from the 2015 draft. He started 44 games in his first three years with the Browns and still made an impact in 2018 even with a smaller role with the Patriots.
With more playing time, Shelton has a chance to have an even bigger showing in 2019.
