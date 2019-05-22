2019 MLB Mock Draft with 2 Weeks Remaining

5 of 6

Wade Payne/Associated Press

21. Atlanta Braves: RHP Brennan Malone, IMG Academy (Fla.)

With a big fastball that touched 99 mph in his most recent outing and a wipeout slider headlining an electric four-pitch repertoire, Malone might have the best pure stuff in this year's class. He's still more of an athlete and a thrower than a polished pitcher, but he has made significant strides this spring, and his upside will be hard to ignore if he's still on the board outside the top 20.

22. Tampa Bay Rays: 3B Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (Calif.)

Cavaco was unranked when Baseball America released its first top 200 draft prospects list of the year. Now he checks in at No. 34 with as much helium as any player in this year's class. He has huge raw power, runs well and is already a plus defender at third base. Questions surround his hit tool and limited track record against high-level competition on the showcase circuit. The Rays have been willing to roll the dice on boom-or-bust high school bats in the past, and he is just that.

23. Colorado Rockies: OF Kameron Misner, Missouri

Misner hit .360/.497/.576 with 16 extra-base hits and 13 steals as a sophomore and has what MLB.com called "the best tools package" of any college position player. However, he is hitting just .222/.353/.215 with a 29.3 percent strikeout rate over 133 plate appearances since SEC play started, and that has caused his stock to slip. He has more upside than Michael Busch and the other top college bats still on the board but comes with significant risk.

24. Cleveland Indians: 1B/OF Michael Busch, North Carolina

Busch won't provide much in the way of defensive value, and he's a below-average athlete, but the North Carolina junior can flat-out hit. He batted .322/.450/.567 with six home runs in 27 games with wood bats in the Cape Cod League, and he has a .967 OPS with 12 home runs and far more walks (54) than strikeouts (35) this spring. Plug him in a corner spot and watch him rake.

25. Los Angeles Dodgers: SS Logan Davidson, Clemson

In a deep crop of collegiate middle infielders, Davidson stands out for the plus power he generates with a strong 6'3", 185-pound frame, his solid wheels and his reliable glove at shortstop. Questions surround his hit tool, as his swing gets long sometimes, and he has struggled mightily in two runs through the Cape Cod League. At this spot in the draft, it's worth betting he can make the necessary adjustments.

26. Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Maurice Hampton, Memphis University HS (Tenn.)

A 4-star cornerback who is committed to play football and baseball at LSU, Hampton is expected to be an easier sign than fellow two-sport star Jerrion Ealy, per Jim Callis of MLB.com. Like most prep players who split their time between two sports, he's still raw, but the physical tools are there for him to develop into a five-tool center fielder. Again, the D-backs have a ton of picks and a lot of money to work with, making them a logical landing spot.