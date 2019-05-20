Jets Rumors: Peyton Manning Not a Target in NY's Search for New GM

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The New York Jets aren't pursuing former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to fill their general manager vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

On Friday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that "Rumors are flying within league circles that the Jets may make a run at the future Hall of Fame quarterback who has periodically been linked to NFL management possibilities."

The Jets fired former general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday, a shocking move after he was allowed to run the draft and this offseason's free-agency period. CEO Christopher Johnson said he was simply ready to "move on" when talking about the timing of the decision, per Brian Costello of the New York Post:

"It was only through diving deep into the organization, it was only through going through this particular offseason deeply that I understood how this organization was lacking in certain ways. This isn't a decision I could have made at the end of the season. I could with [former head coach Todd Bowles]. I could not with Mike.

"I think that by diving deep into the organization that I had a better idea of what was wrong and where I wanted to head with this. This is a long-term plan. We're trying to win football games. I felt we had to have a new GM to help us do that."

As for the team's next general manager, Johnson said he was looking for a "a great strategic thinker."

"It's more than a talent-evaluation guy," he said. "I want a great manager, a communicator, who can collaborate well with the building."



It remains to be seen who the Jets will determine meets that criteria, but Manning is apparently out of the picture. The future NFL Hall of Famer has been sought after for front office roles, including one with the Indianapolis Colts, though to this point has abstained from making that career step.

Both Fox Sports and ESPN also pursued Manning as a color commentator, though he declined those offers as well, in part because he didn't want to have to critique his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, on air, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Given his mind for the game, Manning will continue to be a hot commodity for teams and broadcasters alike. But for at least the time being, Manning doesn't appear interested in running a front office or sitting in a broadcast booth.