Magic Johnson on LeBron James Trade Rumors: 'That's Not Gonna Happen'

While Magic Johnson no longer has a role within the Los Angeles Lakers, he shut down any thoughts about the team potentially trading away LeBron James.

"That's not gonna happen," he said with a laugh on First Take Monday after being asked about trade rumors by Molly Qerim.

The former team president also described the positive impact James has had on the organization:

"This guy is special. He has helped our young players so much. He's made Kyle Kuzma better, Brandon Ingram better. The way he approaches the game and practices, every player now on site, 'Wow I gotta get better.' And I'll tell you who he really took aside, Lonzo Ball... He has been a great influence on Lonzo. ... So it's more than just on the court, Molly, it's also how to be a professional and also how to take your game to the next level. And that's why LeBron is not going anywhere. And then, last but not least, listen, LeBron wants to be the man responsible for leading the Lakers to their next championship."

Johnson stepped down from his role at the end of the 2018-19 season.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported earlier this month there were people trying to convince owner Jeannie Buss to trade the superstar:

"Particularly when I'm hearing there are people in [Buss'] ear—albeit Hollywood people, not basketball people—that are telling you to move LeBron James and use him to acquire a multitude of prime assets," Smith said.

Smith then asked Johnson about those rumors Monday, but once again, Johnson shot down the likelihood of a trade.

"Oh yeah, I've heard some people say that, but I just start laughing," Johnson said. "And I'm sure Jeanie did too. And again, I love what LeBron means to the Lakers and to our fanbase. And I think, again, he's going to be our No. 1 recruiter this summer."

James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers last summer that included an opt-out after his third season, although it didn't include a no-trade clause. There is a 15 percent trade kicker, but that might not stop a team from making a deal.

The Lakers could potentially deal the forward for younger players or assets that could help the rebuild alongside the rest of the core. However, it seems unlikely that this plan would come to fruition.