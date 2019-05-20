Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Handcuffed on Video After Shoving Security Guard

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released footage Monday of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaning into a security guard then throwing a forearm into the guard that knocked him into a metal gate and onto the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival early Saturday morning.

The video also showed Elliott having an argument with his girlfriend and using his body to block her walking path several times during the dispute.

Police then handcuffed him, though he was not arrested.

Elliott's lawyer, Frank Salzano, claimed security escalated the situation.

"Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation," he told TMZ. "He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday."

Despite Elliott not being arrested or charged in the altercation, the NFL still reserves the right to punish the star running back if they found he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Elliott was suspended for six games in the 2017 season after the league investigated domestic violence allegations brought against Elliott by his former girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott was never charged or arrested in lieu of those allegations, though the NFL determined in its investigation that he had violated the personal conduct policy. That history between Elliott and the league office could play a factor in how the NFL views Saturday's altercation.

On Sunday, Elliott appeared on CBS 11 (KTVT-DFW) and spoke about maturing as a person off the field.

"Just kind of growing up," he said (h/t Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News). "I came into this league real young and had a lot to learn. I got those boo-boos, I messed up a couple of times and I learned from my mistakes. It made me a better person."