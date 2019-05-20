NBA Rumors: Nuggets' Tim Connelly Rejects Wizards' Offer to 'Run' the Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

DENVER, CO - MAY 12: Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly is seen before Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers on May 12, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has decided to stay with the organization despite being offered control of the Washington Wizards organization.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Connelly decided to stay in Denver after meeting with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis on Friday. Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke met with Connelly over the weekend and pitched him on staying in Denver.

It's unclear if Kroenke will offer Connelly a new contract. His current deal runs through the 2020-21 season and pays him around $2 million annually, per David Aldridge of The Athletic. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

