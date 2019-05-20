NBA Rumors: Nuggets' Tim Connelly Rejects Wizards' Offer to 'Run' the Team

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has decided to stay with the organization despite being offered control of the Washington Wizards organization.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Connelly decided to stay in Denver after meeting with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis on Friday. Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke met with Connelly over the weekend and pitched him on staying in Denver.

It's unclear if Kroenke will offer Connelly a new contract. His current deal runs through the 2020-21 season and pays him around $2 million annually, per David Aldridge of The Athletic.

