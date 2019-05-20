Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Says 'I'm Good' When Asked About Possible Leg Injury

Tyler Conway
May 20, 2019

Kawhi Leonard said Sunday he has no concerns about his leg injury after playing a career-high 52 minutes in the Toronto Raptors' 118-112 double overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I'm good," Leonard told reporters. "I'm just going to keep fighting. I'm going to be playing."

Leonard appeared to bothered by injuries to both of his legs during the game. The more concerning of the two injuries came in the first quarter when he came down awkwardly following a dunk and hurt his left leg. He later seemed to be favoring his right leg after a dunk in the second overtime. 

"It's 52 minutes, and it's the playoffs, so you definitely feel it," Leonard said of his extended playing time. "When you play 30 minutes, you feel it still. Just got to not worry about it and get my treatment and move on to the next one."

