Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Lakers PG 'Intrigues' Bulls Entering 2019 NBA Draft

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have interest in trading for Lonzo Ball, perhaps as the facilitator of a three-team deal where the Lakers land Anthony Davis.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported Ball "intrigues" the Bulls because of his passing ability and defense, which they view as a good fit with Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr. Johnson speculated the Bulls could use the No. 7 pick as part of a trade package for Ball, either going back to Los Angeles or to the New Orleans Pelicans.

