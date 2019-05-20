Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Lakers PG 'Intrigues' Bulls Entering 2019 NBA Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 19: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a foul against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center on January 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have interest in trading for Lonzo Ball, perhaps as the facilitator of a three-team deal where the Lakers land Anthony Davis.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported Ball "intrigues" the Bulls because of his passing ability and defense, which they view as a good fit with Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr. Johnson speculated the Bulls could use the No. 7 pick as part of a trade package for Ball, either going back to Los Angeles or to the New Orleans Pelicans.

