NBA Playoffs 2019: Remaining Conference Finals Schedule and Updated Predictions

The first participant in the 2019 NBA Finals could be determined as early as Monday.

Golden State holds a 3-0 advantage over Portland in the Western Conference Finals, and it could clinch the series Monday night at Moda Center.

While the Warriors have dominated in the West, the Eastern Conference Finals has been a more competitive series.

Milwaukee's lead was cut to 2-1 by Toronto Sunday night, which gives the Raptors the opportunity to tie the series Tuesday.

If the Warriors win Monday, they would have nine days of rest before the NBA Finals begin May 30.

Conference Finals Schedule

All Times ET

Monday, May 20

Game 4: Golden State at Portland (9 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, May 21

Game 4: Milwaukee at Toronto (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5: Portland at Golden State (9 p.m., ESPN)*

Thursday, May 23

Game 5: Toronto at Milwaukee (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Friday, May 24

Game 6: Golden State at Portland (9 p.m., ESPN)*

Saturday, May 25

Game 6: Milwaukee at Toronto (8:30 p.m., TNT)*

Sunday, May 26

Game 7: Portland at Golden State (9 p.m., ESPN)*

Monday, May 27

Game 7: Toronto at Milwaukee (8:30 p.m., TNT)*

*--if necessary

Predictions

Golden State in 4

Even without Kevin Durant, the Warriors have been too much to handle for Portland.

Stephen Curry's 36.3 points per game in the series is almost double the totals put up by C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard, who are averaging 20.7 and 20.3 points per game.

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Portland's guard duo has not been able to match the production of Curry and Klay Thompson and the Warriors' title-winning experience has been one of the many advantages that have been on display through three games.

The Blazers will not go down easy in Game 4. No team wants to be swept in the conference finals and for the series to end on its home floor.

But executing for four quarters and defeating the red-hot Warriors is going to be difficult with Lillard not at 100 percent.

Lillard suffered a separated rib in Game 2 during a collision with Kevon Looney, but the Portland guard said he does not think the injury is affecting his game, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.

"I don't think it's something that's affecting my game," Lillard said. "It's there, but it's not something that's affecting anything that I'm doing. Obviously you feel it, but that's it."

While the rib injury may not be hampering Lillard's shooting, something is, as he is shooting 32.6 percent from the field in the series.

Lillard's poor shooting combined with the defensive play of Golden State's guards has hampered his ability to continue the strong postseason he had in the first two series against Oklahoma City and Denver.

In order to steal Game 4 at home, Lillard needs to improve his shooting and avoid turnovers, as he has committed 14, the most of any player in the series.

Even if the Blazers put up their best effort Monday, it might not be enough to stop the Warriors, who have hit their championship form from 2015 with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green leading the charge.

Milwaukee in 5

Toronto injected life into the Eastern Conference Finals with a double-overtime Game 3 win powered by Kawhi Leonard.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Even though the Raptors pulled within one game of Milwaukee, there are still some concerns regarding their chances of winning the series.

In the second half of Game 3, Toronto was held to 19 points in each quarter after putting up 58 first-half points.

The Raptors also shot 39.2 percent from the field in Game 3, which is still lower than Milwaukee's field-goal percentage in the series.

If Nick Nurse's team is a bit more efficient in Game 4, it will tie the series and force Milwaukee to hold serve on its home floor in Game 5.

If the Bucks want to regain the momentum in the series Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo has to have his best game of the postseason.

The supporting cast around Antetokounmpo has played great through three games, but the Bucks need their star to deliver the final blow to the Raptors in the second half.

Scoring 12 points in a double-overtime playoff game, like Antetokounmpo did in Game 3, simply is not good enough.

If Milwaukee combines its second-half defense and bench production from Game 3 with 30-35 points from Antetokounmpo, it could return home with a 3-1 advantage.

In order to keep the series from going seven games, the Bucks have to follow that formula to win once on the road.

The Bucks proved in their first two series that they can win on the road, and we expect the same in Game 4 to set up a series-clinching Game 5 Thursday.

