Andre Iguodala Ruled out for Warriors vs. Blazers Game 4 with Calf Injury

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 20, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 18: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals on May 18, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals due to a sore left calf, according to Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

The three-time champion underwent an MRI to evaluate tightness he experienced in his left calf during the Warriors' Game 3 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on May 18. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Iguodala's MRI came back negative. 

The 35-year-old was listed as questionable heading into Game 4. 

Iguodala dealt with a bone bruise during last year's Western Conference Finals, costing him six games. Once he returned to the floor in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he logged 45 minutes across two games as the Warriors completed the sweep. 

Golden State is seeking a three-peat, and the team was reminded of Iguodala's importance when his defense sealed a 114-111 comeback victory over the Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals: 

Overall this season, Iguodala has appeared in 68 games, averaging 23.2 minutes and 5.7 points per game off the bench. Shaun Livingston and Alfonzo McKinnie could see additional playing time with the veteran out.

