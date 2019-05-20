Andre Iguodala Ruled out for Warriors vs. Blazers Game 4 with Calf Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals due to a sore left calf, according to Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

The three-time champion underwent an MRI to evaluate tightness he experienced in his left calf during the Warriors' Game 3 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on May 18. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Iguodala's MRI came back negative.

The 35-year-old was listed as questionable heading into Game 4.

Iguodala dealt with a bone bruise during last year's Western Conference Finals, costing him six games. Once he returned to the floor in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he logged 45 minutes across two games as the Warriors completed the sweep.

Golden State is seeking a three-peat, and the team was reminded of Iguodala's importance when his defense sealed a 114-111 comeback victory over the Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals:

Overall this season, Iguodala has appeared in 68 games, averaging 23.2 minutes and 5.7 points per game off the bench. Shaun Livingston and Alfonzo McKinnie could see additional playing time with the veteran out.