PJ Washington to Hornets: Charlotte's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kentucky forward PJ Washington was selected with the No. 12 overall pick Thursday by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA draft.

Here's a look at how Washington fits in with Charlotte's roster.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Washington.

Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bismack Biyombo, C: $18M (2020)

Cody Zeller, C: $14M (2021)

Devonte' Graham, PG: $1.4M (2021)

Dwayne Bacon, SF: $1.3M (2020)

Malik Monk, SG: $3.5M (2021)

Marvin Williams, PF: $13.6M (2020)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF: $13M (2020)

Miles Bridges, SF: $3.5M (2022)

Nicolas Batum, SG: $24M (2021)

Willy Hernangomez, C: $1.5M (2020)

PJ Washington, PF: $3.2M (2023)

Free Agents

Frank Kaminsky, PF: RFA

J.P. Macura, SG: UFA

Jeremy Lamb, SG: UFA

Joe Chealey, PG: UFA

Kemba Walker, PG: UFA

Shelvin Mack, PG: UFA

The 20-year-old had a strong sophomore season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three. His perimeter shooting saw a huge improvement in his second year at Kentucky after he shot just 23.8 percent from three as a freshman.

Washington cited that improvement as one of the reasons his decision to return to college worked out for the best, per WKYT.com:

"I felt last year I wasn't where I wanted to be and this year I am where I want to be. I am confident in myself and confident in my abilities and I can go anywhere and play right away. When I came back, I made a commitment to myself to get better every day. I did a great job of that. I can shoot the ball, rebound well and do a lot of things on the court."

That change put Washington firmly in the first-round conversation. It wasn't just his shooting that improved, though.

As Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote in May, "Washington is a player that got into terrific shape last season, and experienced a legitimate jump in his game and the way he enforces his athleticism on the game because of it."

Wasserman added that he "still isn't a high-level shot-creator, but for a 6'8", 228-pound big man, Washington shows skill around the post and budding shooting potential (42.3 percent from deep) that point to a high floor."



He also has the versatility to potentially play both forward positions at the next level, another notch in his belt. And he already proved at Kentucky that he's capable of making big leaps in his development.

If he makes another at the NBA level, the Hornets will have found themselves a nice addition—one who could become either a rotation wing or a starter in the future.

Much of Charlotte's future hinges on whether it re-signs Kemba Walker or sees the All-Star point guard leave in free agency. Should Walker return, Washington will be a solid contributor for a team with playoff aspirations in 2020.

Salary info via Spotrac.