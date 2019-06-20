PJ Washington to Hornets: Charlotte's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Kentucky's PJ Washington celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kentucky forward PJ Washington was selected with the No. 12 overall pick Thursday by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA draft.  

Here's a look at how Washington fits in with Charlotte's roster.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Washington. 

         

Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bismack Biyombo, C: $18M (2020)

Cody Zeller, C: $14M (2021)

Devonte' Graham, PG: $1.4M (2021)

Dwayne Bacon, SF: $1.3M (2020)

Malik Monk, SG: $3.5M (2021) 

Marvin Williams, PF: $13.6M (2020)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF: $13M (2020)

Miles Bridges, SF: $3.5M (2022)

Nicolas Batum, SG: $24M (2021)

Willy Hernangomez, C: $1.5M (2020)

PJ Washington, PF: $3.2M (2023)

           

Free Agents

Frank Kaminsky, PF: RFA

J.P. Macura, SG: UFA

Jeremy Lamb, SG: UFA

Joe Chealey, PG: UFA

Kemba Walker, PG: UFA

Shelvin Mack, PG: UFA

         

The 20-year-old had a strong sophomore season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three. His perimeter shooting saw a huge improvement in his second year at Kentucky after he shot just 23.8 percent from three as a freshman.

Washington cited that improvement as one of the reasons his decision to return to college worked out for the best, per WKYT.com:

"I felt last year I wasn't where I wanted to be and this year I am where I want to be. I am confident in myself and confident in my abilities and I can go anywhere and play right away. When I came back, I made a commitment to myself to get better every day. I did a great job of that. I can shoot the ball, rebound well and do a lot of things on the court."

That change put Washington firmly in the first-round conversation. It wasn't just his shooting that improved, though.

As Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote in May, "Washington is a player that got into terrific shape last season, and experienced a legitimate jump in his game and the way he enforces his athleticism on the game because of it."

Wasserman added that he "still isn't a high-level shot-creator, but for a 6'8", 228-pound big man, Washington shows skill around the post and budding shooting potential (42.3 percent from deep) that point to a high floor."

He also has the versatility to potentially play both forward positions at the next level, another notch in his belt. And he already proved at Kentucky that he's capable of making big leaps in his development.

If he makes another at the NBA level, the Hornets will have found themselves a nice additionone who could become either a rotation wing or a starter in the future.

Much of Charlotte's future hinges on whether it re-signs Kemba Walker or sees the All-Star point guard leave in free agency. Should Walker return, Washington will be a solid contributor for a team with playoff aspirations in 2020.

Salary info via Spotrac.

