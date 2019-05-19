Warriors News: Andre Iguodala's MRI Results on Leg Injury Negative After Game 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala underwent an MRI Sunday that revealed no structural damage to his calf.

The Warriors currently list him as questionable for Monday night's Game 4 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala was limited to 18 minutes in Saturday's Game 3 victory in Portland. He went back to the locker room in the first quarter—infamously giving the ESPN camera a piece of his mind—and was noticeably hampered after returning to the game.

