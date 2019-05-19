Warriors News: Andre Iguodala's MRI Results on Leg Injury Negative After Game 3

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala underwent an MRI Sunday that revealed no structural damage to his calf.

The Warriors currently list him as questionable for Monday night's Game 4 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala was limited to 18 minutes in Saturday's Game 3 victory in Portland. He went back to the locker room in the first quarter—infamously giving the ESPN camera a piece of his mind—and was noticeably hampered after returning to the game.

      

