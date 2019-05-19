Steve Kerr: Draymond Green 'Like a Wrecking Ball' in Warriors' Game 3 Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during the first half in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors mounted a double-digit comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, and head coach Steve Kerr thought Draymond Green was instrumental in securing the 110-99 victory.

Kerr said Green was "like a wrecking ball, destroying everything in his path," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:

Green finished with a triple-double (20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) and added four steals to his all-around excellent night.

At halftime, the Blazers led 66-53. Moda Center was rocking, and it looked like Portland might have a lifeline to stay alive in the series. Then the Warriors dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 29-13.

Portland head coach Terry Stotts largely echoed Kerr's comments, telling reporters Green helped energize Golden State after a sluggish first half.

During the regular season, Green's numbers fell almost across the board, which made it a little easy to forget the full extent of his impact when he's dialed in. 

Green is a fulcrum of the offense through his scoring and playmaking, and his defensive flexibility is pivotal for the team's ability to successful switch assignments. After Stephen Curry, nobody is more valuable to what the Warriors do.

