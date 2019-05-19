Steve Kerr: Draymond Green 'Like a Wrecking Ball' in Warriors' Game 3 Win

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors mounted a double-digit comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, and head coach Steve Kerr thought Draymond Green was instrumental in securing the 110-99 victory.

Kerr said Green was "like a wrecking ball, destroying everything in his path," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:

Green finished with a triple-double (20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) and added four steals to his all-around excellent night.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

At halftime, the Blazers led 66-53. Moda Center was rocking, and it looked like Portland might have a lifeline to stay alive in the series. Then the Warriors dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 29-13.

Portland head coach Terry Stotts largely echoed Kerr's comments, telling reporters Green helped energize Golden State after a sluggish first half.

During the regular season, Green's numbers fell almost across the board, which made it a little easy to forget the full extent of his impact when he's dialed in.

Green is a fulcrum of the offense through his scoring and playmaking, and his defensive flexibility is pivotal for the team's ability to successful switch assignments. After Stephen Curry, nobody is more valuable to what the Warriors do.