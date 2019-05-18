Former Ohio State Football Players Allege Sexual Abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Attorney Michael Wright is filing a lawsuit against Ohio State University on behalf of more than 50 former student-athletes who allege former team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused them during his time at the school, according to the Associated Press.

Most of Wright's clients were said to be former football players at the school.

Three players were among the 177 male students interviewed during an investigation of Strauss. Some of the players who are part of Wright's impending lawsuit reportedly played in the NFL.

The abuse is believed to have occurred from 1979 to 1997.

Wright told the AP the abuse happened both on campus at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and off campus, at Strauss' clinic and at his home.

On Friday, an investigative report commissioned by the university in the wake of allegations against Strauss found more than 20 Ohio State staff members were aware of the abuse and failed to notify police. The 232-page report found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 patients during physical examinations and medical treatment.

"[As early as 1979] it was known he was seeing these athletes and there were issues," Wright said, per the AP.

Strauss was removed from his roles as an on-campus and athletic department physician in 1996 after his actions were reported to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Strauss voluntarily retired with emeritus status in 1998. He killed himself in 2005.