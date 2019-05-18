NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Predictions, TV and Live-Stream Coverage for Saturday

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Without Kevin Durant on the floor, it's business as usual for the Golden State Warriors.

In Game 2, the defending champions fell behind 65-50 at halftime. The Portland Trail Blazers took away open looks at the basket and forced guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to put the ball on the floor in an attempt to force them to create their own shots. Through two quarters, the formula worked.

However, the Warriors flipped the script with a strong third-quarter showing and erased the 15-point deficit. Late in the fourth quarter, Draymond Green had a couple of key assists, Curry knocked down three free throws while the crowd chanted MVP, and Andre Iguodala poked away a late possession from Damian Lillard to seal a 114-111 victory.

What did we learn from Thursday's game? Durant's absence doesn't change the Warriors' ability to rally down the stretch. Also, the Blazers can't beat the champions with just 2.5 solid quarters of high-level execution; they need a complete game to make up ground in this series.

Check out the viewing information for Game 3 with predictions for Saturday's contest below.

Game 3 Info

Date: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Game 3 Predictions

Stephen Curry extends 30-Plus Point Scoring Streak to 4 Games

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

During the Western Conference semifinal round, many wondered if Curry's dislocated left middle finger caused enough discomfort to alter his shot. He didn't use the injury as an excuse and found his stroke over the last three games.

Durant exited Game 5 of the previous series with a calf injury. Since that outing, Curry has scored 30-plus points in each contest. Clearly, his finger isn't an issue. He's knocked down 50 percent or more of his attempts from the floor over the last two games.

Curry knows he must lead the charge without Durant on the floor. He'll have an opportunity to record 30-plus points in four consecutive contests. Because of his shooting accuracy in recent outings, the six-time All-Star could come out aggressively at the Moda Center.

Expect him to put together another scoring gem Saturday.

Seth Curry Records Playoff High in Points

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Steph won't be the only Curry scorching the nets in Game 3. Seth knocked down four triples in Game 2, which included a crucial basket that put the Blazers in the lead 111-110 with a little over a minute left in regulation.

Head coach Terry Stotts rolled with Curry's hot hand, using him for 29 minutes Thursday. He also made an effort on the defensive end with four steals. The fifth-year veteran may have earned extra minutes going forward. As a result, we could see him top his best scoring output in the postseason, which stands at 16 points.

Like Game 2 in the conference final, Curry logged 16 points against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the last series—that performance also included four three-pointers. If the Blazers want to go score-for-score with the Warriors, they would benefit from an extra boost off the bench.

Rodney Hood has converted on 8-of-16 attempts from the field in this series. If Curry builds on Thursday's solid performance, the Blazers' bench could become a key factor in Game 3.

Warriors Extend Series Lead 3-0

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Blazers had to feel deflated after a strong start and a disappointing finish to the last contest. Stotts' group will attempt to replicate what worked Thursday and extend that play through 48 minutes.

Guard CJ McCollum talked about missed opportunities, per ESPN.com's Tim McMahon.

"We got some good looks," he said. "I personally had some good looks. I had an open 3 I missed, and I had a floater I missed late. I had a switch with Draymond [Green]; I missed a 3-pointer. I think it's just a make-or-miss league. They played good defense, but I can live with the shots I missed every day of the week."

Clearly, McCollum's confidence hasn't wavered after a tough loss, but he and Lillard have shot below 40 percent in Games 1 and 2. On their home floor, both have to turn the tide on their shooting inefficiencies to shift the momentum in this series.

Over the last three outings, Lillard is 13-of-45 from the field. Until he's able to break out of his shooting funk, the Blazers will experience issues closing games as we witnessed in Game 2.

Golden State steals a road game, pushing Portland to the brink of elimination.

Prediction: Warriors 110, Blazers 106