Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Not Interested in Knicks' Kevin Knox

The New Orleans Pelicans "are not high on" New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

Sources told Bondy the Knicks are "still keen on" making a run at Pelicans star Anthony Davis via trade.

