Steve Kerr: Steph Curry Is 'Different from Anyone Else Who's Played the Game'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When Steve Kerr took over as head coach of the Golden State Warriors back in 2014, he realized that he was going to have to adjust his coaching style to his personnel.

Mainly, he was going to have to let Steph Curry be Steph Curry.

Kerr recently told ESPN's Tom Junod that Curry is "different from anyone else who's played the game," meaning old-school coaching would not allow the guard to maximize his potential:

"My first year of coaching him, he's taking shots night after night that every coach I ever had would have called horrible shots. And they were horrible shots for every player in the history of the game until Steph Curry. And I realized before too long that Steph was going to take some crazy shots and they were going to look insane and I was going to feel silly for allowing my player to take shots like that and oh yeah, he's at about 45 percent from 3. So finally I just realized I had to get my old coaches out of my head, and this guy is a new deal who's different from anyone else who's played the game, and I have to not only allow what he does but accommodate it."

That's not the first time Kerr has had major praise for his star player. Back in January, he said Curry has "a skill set you can't fathom."

Under Kerr, Curry has won a pair of NBA MVP awards, becoming the first player in league history to be voted the MVP unanimously in 2015-16, and helped the Warriors make four consecutive trips to the Finals, winning three championships in the process.

Not to mention his shooting led Golden State to a record 73 wins in 2015-16.

Curry has transformed the league as he has put up prolific three-point numbers under Kerr. Curry holds three of the top four single-season performances from beyond the arc, with all of them coming in the last five seasons. He made an NBA-record 402 treys in 2015-16; prior to that, no player had ever topped 300.

Meanwhile, the 6'3", 190-pound guard has shot 43.4 percent from distance over the last five years. And he has done so while pulling up from deep on a consistent basis:

As he has shown on a number of occasions, he has logo range:

Before Curry entered the league, there weren't many players who dared to pull up from 30 feet on a consistent basis. But that's no longer uncommon with the Warriors superstar leading the charge.

Curry's style of play makes him vulnerable to having off nights, but he has managed to hone his craft and will go down as arguably the greatest shooter to ever play. And Kerr's willingness to let Steph be Steph changed not just the Warriors, but the league as a whole.