Seth Curry on Steph's Foul Shots: 'I Was Trying to Get in His Head and Jinx Him'May 17, 2019
As the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers were tied at 108 with just over two minutes remaining in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, Portland guard Seth Curry did his best to try to get inside his older brother's head.
It didn't work.
Down by one, Stephen Curry went to the line with 2:01 remaining for a trio of free throws. After he knocked down the first, he was seen chatting with his brother as he prepared for potential go-ahead free throws:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
With two minutes left in Game 2, Seth tried to jinx his big bro at the free throw line. “That’s like 70 in a row…” Steph’s response: “Bout to be 72" 💰 (via @957thegame) https://t.co/eoXi8mxumq
Steph made the following two free throws to put his team in front, and the Warriors went on to win 114-111.
After the game, Seth revealed what was said during that exchange:
95.7 The Game @957thegame
Seth admits his chirping to his big brother on the free throw line didn’t work 😂😂 https://t.co/BB4ZU2AK88
"I was trying to get in his head and jinx him," he said. "He looked over at me and said, 'OK, now it's gonna be 72.' And then he made them both."
Steph went 11-of-11 from the line for the game and has not missed a free throw since Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets, sinking his last 29 attempts. He is now 78-of-82 (95.1 percent) for the postseason.
Steph acknowledged to reporters after the game that Seth had attempted to distract him in the pivotal moment, but the two-time MVP made it clear that he knew how to stay focused:
95.7 The Game @957thegame
Stephen Curry on how much trash talk there is between him and his brother Seth. #Warriors https://t.co/jYBkZojPLf
95.7 The Game @957thegame
Steph on Curry vs. Curry: “This was like the coolest experience I think I’ve ever had I think playing against him. He was amazing tonight...it worked out perfectly tonight. He played well & we won.” 😂 https://t.co/Ak3hDMVSRR
Game 2 turned into quite the battle between the Currys. Seth went 4-of-7 from three on his way to 16 points, and Steph had a game-high 37.
The series now shifts to Portland with Golden State up 2-0, with tipoff scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦
Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play