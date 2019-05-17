Damian Lillard: Blazers 'Planning' Return to Oracle Arena Despite 2-0 Deficit

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 17, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard looks on during a foul shot in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba/Associated Press

According to Dame Time, there will be a Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 22, despite the Portland Trail Blazers' 2-0 deficit to the Golden State Warriors

When asked by a reporter how he felt as an Oakland native about potentially having just played in Oracle Arena for the last time, Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard responded, "I mean, yeah, this the last season they gonna play in this building. ... I mean, I doubt this will be the last time. We plan on being back here."

Lillard and the Blazers let one slip away at Oracle Thursday night as they led by 17 points in the third quarter only to lose Game 2 114-111. Lillard led Portland with 23 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Games 3 and 4 of the series will be played at Portland's Moda Center, and it goes without saying that the Blazers need to win at least one of them in order to play at Oracle again. Regardless of venue, the Blazers are trying to make the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

Beginning with the 2019-2020 season, the Warriors will move from Oakland to play at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Related

    The Blazers Blew Their 1 Shot to Steal Series

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    The Blazers Blew Their 1 Shot to Steal Series

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf Strain) Out Games 3 and 4

    GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant will not travel with the team to Portland

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    KD (Calf Strain) Out Games 3 and 4

    GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant will not travel with the team to Portland

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Thinks East Is Easier Without LeBron James

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Thinks East Is Easier Without LeBron James

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    How Can the Blazers Pull Off the Upset Over Golden State?

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    How Can the Blazers Pull Off the Upset Over Golden State?

    Blazer's Edge
    via Blazer's Edge