Knicks Draft Rumors: Jarrett Culver Viewed 'Highly' by Some in NY Front Office

David Sherman/Getty Images

While Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett have been widely viewed as the top three prospects in this year's draft class, the New York Knicks may be exploring all their options with the third overall pick.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "some members of the Knicks front office think highly" of Texas Tech Red Raiders star Jarrett Culver. Begley noted it's not clear if New York would take Culver at No. 3, but the team's interest in the forward could lead to it trading down in the draft.

"It would be unbelievable, they have a lot of great talent out there," Culver said on Wednesday about the possibility of being drafted by the Knicks, per Begley. "Just being able to go in and try to make an impact with that team, it would be great."

Williamson is the consensus top overall pick, and ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday the Memphis Grizzlies have made it known they intend to take Morant with the second pick. That would leave both Barrett and Culver on the board for New York at No. 3.

Begley also reported earlier this month that "some Knicks talent evaluators are fans of Duke forward Cam Reddish."

Culver enters the NBA after he led Texas Tech to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA men's basketball championship game. He earned second-team All-American honors as a sophomore by averaging 18.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting while adding 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

According to Givony, Culver measured in at the combine at 6'6¾" with shoes on and 194 pounds with a 6'9½" wingspan.

Not only should Culver's two-way skill set and size have teams interested, but his work ethic appears to be an impressive one. Red Raiders coach Chris Beard recently told NBA.com's Chris Dortch that "no one will outwork Jarrett Culver. ... He's addicted to winning. He's addicted to working. He's just addicted to the game."

The Knicks have a little more than one month to decide what they should do in the June 20 draft. Barrett still appears to be the favorite, but New York could be a potential landing spot for Culver.