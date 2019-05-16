Bulls Rumors: Celtics PG Terry Rozier on Chicago's 'Radar' Entering Free Agency

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier is "on the [Chicago] Bulls' radar" as free agency approaches this summer, according to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry.

Mayberry noted the Bulls are fans of Rozier's "fearless play and hard-nosed defensive effort."

The 2015 first-round pick is a restricted free agent, so Boston would have the right to match any offer sheet.

After Rozier played a big role helping the team come within one game of the 2018 NBA Finals, both he and the Celtics endured a tough 2018-19 campaign.

This past season, Rozier averaged 9.0 points on 38.7 percent shooting, including 35.3 percent from three-point range. That came after he averaged a career-high 11.3 points while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18, and he even moved into a starting role when All-Star Kyrie Irving missed the end of that breakout season due to a knee injury.

He averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds during the Celtics' run to the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

While Boston appeared to be a preseason favorite to win the East as Irving and Gordon Hayward returned from injuries, the team never reached its potential this season. Four straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks resulted in a second-round exit.

After the season wrapped up, Rozier made it known that there were issues within the locker room.

"It was tough, dealing with all the talent we had, different guys wanted to be in the limelight, guys in the limelight, s--t like that," he revealed, per NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg. "It's been a lot."

He added, per The Athletic's Jay King: "Because I've been dealing with some bulls--t. I feel like we all still had that one goal. It wasn't easy on coach dealing with a lot of guys that want to be great trying to get theirs."

Rozier then admitted on ESPN's Get Up! on Tuesday that it had been "very difficult" for him to adjust to a reduced role this season. Not only that, but he added on ESPN's First Take that he "might have to go" if the Celtics bring back the same group next season.

Rozier's future in Boston could be tied to Irving's free-agent decision. While Irving said in October 2018 he planned on re-signing with the Celtics, he later added ambiguity to the situation by saying "Ask me July 1" when asked about his free-agency plans during the season.

If Irving re-signs, Boston may not be inclined to match a lucrative offer sheet for Rozier. If Irving signs elsewhere, though, Rozier would become a more valuable asset to the Celtics.