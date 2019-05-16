Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins 'Not Exactly Close' to Returning from Quad Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins is hoping to return to the court for the Golden State Warriors this postseason, but it might take more time than he would like.

"He's not exactly close to playing in a game, but he's close in his rehab," head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "...Starting to do some conditioning things."

The team provided an official update as well that stated he has "progressed to on-court work, but is still not ready for live action." He will be evaluated again in one week.

The center suffered a torn quad in Game 2 of the team's first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the severity of the injury caused many to expect his postseason to be over, Cousins has continued to work his way back to playing shape.

"For me, my goal is I ain't planning on sitting," he said earlier this month, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

There was even more hope last week when Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the All-Star is "on course to make a return to the Warriors' active roster during the Western Conference finals."

Although the latest diagnosis from Kerr makes it seem unlikely he makes it back this round, the longer the Warriors stay alive the better chance he will have of getting additional playing time this season.

Cousins had worked his way back from a torn Achilles that kept him out for about a year of action. After spending most of his career with the Sacramento Kings, last year's injury caused him the opportunity to finally reach the playoffs with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He got that chance this year with Golden State, but he was injured once again in his second career postseason game.

The 28-year-old will hope to get another opportunity if he can get healthy.