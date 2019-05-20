Star NBA Duos in Need of a Break-Up

1 of 5

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The formula for maximizing the 2018-19 Boston Celtics sounded simple enough. Add last year's breakout postseason stars with healthy versions of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, and the Shamrocks should've taken off.

But the calculations couldn't account for chemistry. The jobs changed for those playoff performers, the roles reduced and the shot attempts trended down. Jayson Tatum came closest among the youngsters to retaining his involvement, but he went from being the focal point of a three-headed attack to Kyrie Irving's sidekick.

Tatum couldn't be the same player, though he came close in the 15 games he played without Irving (17.4 points on 47.6 percent shooting). His regression seemed a necessary sacrifice at first, but it rendered him powerless to stop the Celtics' tailspin once Uncle Drew disappeared in the playoffs (30.1 percent shooting, 18.5 percent from three over their final four outings).

It's clear the 27-year-old Irving and 21-year-old Tatum aren't on the same timeline. Moreover, since Irving (199) and Tatum (162) each accounted for more than a quarter of Boston's 623 isolations, their might be too much overlap in their skills and styles to successfully coexist.

Luckily, with free agency awaiting Irving (once he declines his $21.3 million player option), this offseason offers the opportunity of a clean split.

If the Celtics bring him back, they should chase their ultimate win-now move with a deal for Anthony Davis, which would almost certainly involve Tatum. There might be some hesitance on Boston's end, but as The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in February, the scoring forward "is expected to be a major part of the talks when June rolls around."

But if a Davis deal isn't happening, letting Irving walk and realigning the franchise around Tatum and Jaylen Brown (and maybe Terry Rozier) could be best for its future.