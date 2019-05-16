Overwatch 2019 All-Star Game: Atlantic's Top Plays, Prize Money

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

A number of the top esports players in the world met at Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California, on Thursday for the Overwatch League 2019 All-Star Game.

Teams from the Atlantic and Pacific Divisions put their skills to the test as they battled to see who would prevail in this showcase event. Every player on the rosters was required to play in at least one map.

The first team to win on four maps would be crowned the champion—and there was little doubt as to who was the superior squad.

Guxue provided an early highlight for the Pacific in the first match:

That would be one of the few bright spots for the Pacific on the day, though. The Atlantic Division overcame that Guxue highlight to take the first match, and that would just be the start of things to come.

The Atlantic Division carried that momentum over into the second match:

By taking the first two games of the day, the Atlantic Division took a commanding 2-0 lead into halftime. And unfortunately for the Pacific Division, there wouldn't be much of a difference after the intermission.

The Atlantic Division struck again coming out of the break, pulling within one victory of the All-Star crown with a win on Map 3.

Facing a do-or-die situation, the Pacific Division managed to avoid the sweep and finally got on the board on the fourth map:

Ultimately, that would not do much to affect the outcome of the All-Star series. The Atlantic Division responded to close out matchup on the fifth map. With that, they pulled out a gentlemen's sweep.

Also of note, Gesture and Bren went head-to-head in the Widowmaker:

It appears as though that showdown wasn't enough for either competitor:

Nothing but respect.

According to Variety's Stefanie Fogel, the 2019 Overwatch League season features a prize pool of $5 million.