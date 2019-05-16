Report: Patrick Peterson Mad Cards Contract Not Altered Before PED Suspension

John Amis/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson attempted to rework his contract prior to his six-game suspension and is reportedly upset he wasn't able to agree to terms for a new deal, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Peterson will be suspended the first six games of the 2019 season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He dropped his appeal, meaning he will officially be out until the Oct. 20 game against the New York Giants.

"Patrick recognizes how disappointing this is for everyone in the organization as well as our fans," the Cardinals said in a statement Thursday. "As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body."

With a base salary of $11 million, he will lose $3,882,352 due to the missed time, per Schefter.

After learning of the suspension, however, Peterson was hoping to rework his deal that could have potentially allowed him save more than $2 million, per Gambadoro.

The 28-year-old was likely hoping for some help from the team with which he has spent his entire career. The LSU product was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft and has more than lived up to expectations, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of his eight years in the NFL.

He has been named first-team All-Pro three times in his career.

His importance to the Cardinals is obvious, but they didn't seem to want to reward him after a failed drug test. It could potentially have also been a challenge to get a restructuring approved by the NFL following the suspension.

Peterson remains under contract for two more seasons with a $12.05 million base salary in 2020, per Spotrac.